Post-flood: MAF prepared to assist flood victims

KOTA TINGGI: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is ready for the go-ahead to move in to help flood victims in the aftermath of the flood.

Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said however, so far the ministry has not yet to receive instructions from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

He said the Malaysian Meteorological Department has predicted rain in several areas in the state until tomorrow, and MAF members are still on standby to deal with various possible floods that may occur.

“In Johor, we have six officers and 66 members of other ranks assigned to help in the flood situation here. We are also ready to help if there are roads cut off by floods.

“In Kota Tinggi, our members are based in Pulada. So far, there has been no wave warning (second flood), only being informed about heavy rain until tomorrow.

“For post-flood, all matters are under NADMA and we are ready to accept any task,“ he told reporters after visiting the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) at Sekolah Rendah Agama Bersepadu Kota Tinggi here today.

Earlier, Mohamed Khaled, who is also Kota Tinggi MP, also visited the PPS at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina New Kota and Sekolah Kebangsaan Laksamana, Kota Tinggi.

In the meantime, Mohamed Khaled said the Sungai Johor flood mitigation project has already been tendered and is expected to be implemented in the near future.

“Similar to the Sungai Johor flood mitigation project, we look comprehensively at how to reduce the effects of heavy rain to avoid flooding.

“The project involves an allocation of approximately RM600 million to RM700 million. Now the tender has been completed and it has been closed awaiting the award,“ he added.

According to a statement of the Johor State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, the number of flood victims as of 12 noon was 1,197 residents from 310 families. -Bernama