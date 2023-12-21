Primary school pupils stage musical for good cause

PETALING JAYA: The Sri KDU National Primary School in Kota Damansara recently raised RM104,974 for Teach for Malaysia (TFM), a not-for-profit NGO that designs innovative initiatives to empower pupils and bridge inequity in education.

The money was raised through the school’s production of The Sound of Music, which showcased the academic brilliance and social impact of youths in performing arts.

The school’s executive principal Trevor Spence said engaging children in the performing arts yields benefits that extend beyond mere applause.

“Research indicates that youngsters who actively participate in singing, dancing, acting, or playing on stage are four times more likely to be recognised for their academic accomplishments compared with their non-performing peers.

“The Sound of Music, which is our annual school performance, goes beyond entertainment as we wished to contribute to TFM’s work in addressing inequity in education.”

Spence said the students’ on-stage experiences would teach them valuable lessons as they learn to improvise, think on their feet, and tackle challenges, which are skills that resonate in classrooms and diverse settings.

He said early exposure to performance anxiety equips children for life’s pivotal moments, and the production offered a temporary escape into different roles and cultivates empathy and teamwork.

“While the skills may not have direct applications in academic subjects, the process exposes children to innovative thinking and instils a sense of accomplishment.”

The school’s Structured Performing Arts Department head Foo Mei Kay said the annual production involved 350 pupils aged seven to 12, who committed 11 weeks to rehearsals guided by 76 teachers.

“The creative process, which included costume design, stage sets and make-up, was a collaboration between students, teachers and parents.”

Adding a unique Malaysian touch, the musical production infused a twist of humour and some local language into the storyline.

The character of Captain Von Trapp was also changed to Captain Shah.

However, the presentation the pupils put on stayed true to the essence of the original narrative in the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, which is a heartwarming story set preceding World War II.

It tells the tale of Maria, a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children, who brings a new love of life and music into the home.

“I think our creative approach to ‘Malaysianising’ the play contributed to the event’s success and added an extra layer of connection with our audience,” Foo said.

Anthony Partington, CEO of XCL Education, which owns the Sri KDU school, said: “With the contribution to TFM, we hope to encourage our students to have empathy for those with fewer resources and nurture an awareness for the well-being of others.”

The performance, which was held over two days, drew 1,500 people each night.

The amount raised for TFM included RM4,848 collected through a donation box and the sale of food during the performance nights.

A replica cheque for the sum was handed to TFM representatives, witnessed by TFM founding trustee and Sri KDU board of governors chairman Tunku Ali Redhauddin ibni Tuanku Muhriz.