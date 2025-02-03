Mohamed Khaled visits French Navy Aircraft Carrier CDG

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today visited the French Navy Aircraft Carrier, Charles de Gaulle (CDG), which is currently passing through the country’s waters in the South China Sea.

Mohamed Khaled said that during the visit, he was given a detailed briefing on the ship and its operations by the Commander of the French Carrier Strike Group (CSG), Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard.

“The aircraft carrier serves as the ‘centre force’ for the French CSG and is a key asset of the French Navy, integrating various resources and capabilities around it to enable the CDG to conduct multiple missions,“ he said in a social media post.

He added that the CDG was home to fighter jets such as the Rafale and Hawkeye aircraft, and was escorted by accompanying ships, including destroyers and supply ships. The carrier recently completed joint training exercises with partner nations in the region and is currently engaging in meetings with various countries.

“This is part of the efforts of the country to strengthen defence ties and cooperation in the region, including with Malaysia,“ he said.

Also present during the visit were Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar, Ministry of Defence secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, and Navy chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain. The French Ambassador to Malaysia, Axel Cruau, was also in attendance.

Meanwhile, the French Embassy in Malaysia in a statement said four French Navy ‘Rafale’ of the CSG along with six fighter jets from the Royal Malaysian Air Force including two each of Sukhoi Su-30, F/A-18 Hornet and Hawks conducted an air combat exercise off the eastern coast of Peninsular Malaysia, near Kuantan, today.

The embassy said the exercise increased interoperability and strengthened military cooperation mechanisms and processes.

“This high-level training, and the interactions performed with partners in the region, first and foremost with Malaysia, illustrate France’s will to regularly deploy military assets from France’s mainland to enforce international law, defend sovereignty, and protect free and open access to common spaces,“ it said.

The embassy emphasised that Malaysia and France were long-standing defence partners, and France highly valued its defence cooperation.