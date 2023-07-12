Primas’ proposal on replacement foreign workers to be discussed with home ministry - Sivakumar

SUBANG JAYA: The Malaysian Indian Restaurant Operators Association’s (PRIMAS) proposal for the government to allow them to recruit replacement foreign workers will be discussed by the joint committee of the Human Resources Ministry and Home Ministry.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar said PRIMAS wanted to be able to replace workers who had been approved for employment but could not complete their contract in Malaysia.

“Among the reasons identified are that they may no longer be interested in working here, are facing certain pressures, or whatever issues from their source country which force them to be sent back,” he said.

Sivakumar told reporters this after opening the 23rd Annual General Meeting of PRIMAS at Dorsett Grand Subang here today.

Sivakumar also said the ministry would take firm action against employers who brought in foreign workers from source countries but did not give them work on their arrival in Malaysia.

He has instructed the Manpower Department to identify these errant employers and take action against them, including charging the employers in court.

“I take a serious view of this matter because it is important to protect the country’s image,“ he added. - Bernama