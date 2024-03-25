Prisons Dept targets RM2.2m in sale of Raya cookies during Ramadan

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Prisons Department is targeting the sale of Raya cakes and cookies produced by its inmates nationwide to reach RM2.2 million during this year’s Ramadan month compared to RM2 million last year.

Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons (Security and Correctional) Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak (pix) said the target can be achieved through various sales methods, including via online platforms.

“We will diversify our market strategies, like today (Malaysian Prisons Department’s Day) and we will also involve other selected agencies, thereby allowing them to place their orders.

“Besides being sold at all prison institutions, we will also publicise them on websites so that even those far away can place their orders online and we can send the goods to them via pos laju by imposing a minimal delivery charge,” he said after the launching of the event here today.

Abdul Aziz said that among the most sought-after Raya cookies and cakes were the pineapple tart, Cinta Hati Dahlia, My Scoot Femes, Kueh Bangkit and Rempeyek Kluang.

Earlier, Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat launched the three-day programme, held for the first time at the Palace of Justice, in collaboration with the Putrajaya Court Sports and Welfare Club.

Various activities are being held throughout the programme, including the sale of Raya cookies and cakes, clothes and handicrafts. -Bernama