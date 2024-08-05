PTPTN welcomes all parties to explore various forms of cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Operation (PTPTN) today received RM115,000 from six corporate companies for myWaqafPTPTN funds aimed at assisting undergraduates by providing scholarships.

Its chairman, Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim, said myWaqafPTPTN, which was launched on March 11, is implemented in collaboration with Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia (YWM) as an effort to diversify PTPTN’s financing sources beyond existing loans.

“Alhamdulillah, myWaqafPTPTN has received an encouraging response. PTPTN calls for the support of all stakeholders, strategic partners and customers to join us in promoting the practice of endowment through myWaqafPTPTN.

“The most interesting aspect is that each contribution to myWaqafPTPTN is eligible for a 10 per cent tax deduction from the aggregate income under Subsection 44 (11C) of the Income Tax Act 1967,” she said at PTPTN’s ‘Mesra Bersama Pelanggan 2024’ event here today.

UOB Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd, Saturna Sdn Bhd, UDA Holdings Berhad, Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd, Ninja Logistics Sdn Bhd and Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad are the six earliest contributors to myWaqafPTPTN.

At the event, PTPTN presented certificates of appreciation to 10 strategic partners to recognise their efforts in promoting savings and loan repayments for last year and this year, including the Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Sarawak state government, Sabah state government, police and military.

PTPTN also celebrated winners of the WOW! Gong Xi Ang Pow campaign from Jan 1 until Feb 29 under the Cabutan WOW! Simpan Skim Simpanan Pendidikan Nasional (Simpan SSPN) 2024 programme, offering cash prizes totalling RM100,000.

A Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) lecturer, Ng Wei Chien, took home an RM10,000 cash prize after opening a Simpan SSPN Prime account last year.

“I was surprised because my intention to save in Simpan SSPN Prime was for the education of my child who was born last year. This money will be reinvested in Simpan SSPN because the dividends are also competitive,” he added.

PTPTN also presented 10 special students (five each) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) with RM5,000 in Simpan SSPN Prime account each through its corporate social responsibility initiative.

One of the beneficiaries, Syaza Athirah Sailan @ Sazali, 25, a hearing-impaired USIM student, expressed gratitude for the contribution, which will be used to cover her expenses in pursuing a Master’s degree in Islamic theology.

“Alhamdulillah, I am grateful. May PTPTN continue to be committed to helping more students who wish to pursue higher education, InsyaAllah,” she said.