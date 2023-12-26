PU Azman ordered to enter defence on sexual assault charges

KLANG: The Sessions Court here today ordered celebrity preacher Azman Syah Alias, better known as PU Azman, to enter his defence on two charges of committing physical sexual assault on a 17-year-old boy.

Sessions Court Judge Syafeera Mohd Said made the decision after finding that the prosecution succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against the accused.

“After hearing and examining the prosecution witnesses and all the evidence and examining the prosecution’s arguments, the court decided that the prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against the OKT (accused person) on the first and second charges.

“Therefore, OKT is ordered to enter his defence,” she said in her judgment.

In the dock, Azman Syah appeared calm as the ruling was read, and he was given three options: to testify under oath on the witness stand where he can be cross-examined; to testify from the dock; or to remain silent.

The accused chose to testify under oath on the witness stand for her defence trial.

Azman Syah was charged with two counts of committing physical sexual assault on a 17-year-old boy at a homestay in Kampung Sungai Udang, here, at 12.15 am and 1 am on Feb 20 and June 29 last year.

The charges were framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides imprisonment not exceeding 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Syafeera then set Jan 12, 2024, for mention of the case.

Seven prosecution witnesses were called to testify at the trial that began on Sept 5.

Deputy public prosecutors Nur Ayuni Jamri and Nurul Izzati Mohamad appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Mohamad Zahid Ahmad.

Azman Syah is also facing nine more charges related to sexual crimes he allegedly committed against teenage boys, namely five charges in the Seremban Sessions Court, two cases in the Shah Alam Sessions Court and one case each in the Klang Magistrate’s Court and the Ampang Sessions Court.–Bernama