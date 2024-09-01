Public Service DG: Focus on expediting implementation of SSPA

PUTRAJAYA: New Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz (pix) has given an assurance that the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) will be his main focus so that it can be implemented immediately.

“Insya-Allah, this (SSPA) will be my main focus and I know many civil servants out there are hoping for the SSPA to become a reality soon,” he told reporters after clocking in to start his duty at the Public Service Department (JPA) here today.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan described helming the JPA as a big responsibility, more so when a new remuneration system needs to be completed.

“It (SSPA) is also a reminder from the Chief Secretary to the Government (Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali) to further expedite the SSPA process,” he said,

“In terms of digitalisation of the public service, this is a new thing that needs to be explored by civil servants in line with developments in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Civil servants cannot be left behind and we must keep abreast with the latest developments,” he said while thanking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for placing his trust in him to lead the JPA.

He said the competitiveness of civil servants also needed to be given attention since the prime minister had emphasised that civil servants need to have knowledge and skills suitable to the current situation.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said he learnt that the JPA had a framework based on the Cross Fertilisation Programme and it will be improved to quickly provide effectiveness to the programme. -Bernama