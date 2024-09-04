Qing Xin Ling leisure and cultural village temporarily closed after fatal incident

GOPENG: The Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village is temporarily closed until a full report regarding yesterday’s fatal incident involving a local tourist in the area is released, according to Simpang Pulai state assemblyman Wong Chai Yi.

Wong said she was told that a mitigation report is being prepared by appointed professional consultants to ensure that safety measures in the area are tightened.

“The report may take some time, and the best step is to temporarily close the area to prevent similar incidents from occurring,“ she said when met at the village here today.

Yesterday, Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said in a statement that a 44-year-old male visitor died after being struck by a rock in the village area at about 11.30 am.

Wong said initial investigations showed that the victim, who was from Pulau Pangkor, was escorting his Vietnamese friend to the tourist spot.

Meanwhile, the village operator, Cheng Swee Kiat, said they are prepared to assist the victim’s family members in obtaining compensation through the insurance provided under Public Liability.

He said this was the first fatal incident in the tourist area since it was opened more than two years ago in collaboration with the Ipoh City Council.

“I apologise for the unfortunate incident, and we promise to assist the victim’s family through the insurance coverage provided by our company,“ he said.-Bernama