Queen graces cancer warriors’ Aidilfitri gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia today attended the Cancer Warriors’ Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration with over 300 warriors and their family members at the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) in Johor.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, Her Majesty was accompanied by her daughter Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim.

Also present were the Johor Menteri Besar’s wife, Datin Sharmin Fazlina Mohd Shukor and the State Secretary’s wife, Puan Sri Dr Noor Azizah Abdul Latiff.

Raja Zarith and Tunku Tun Aminah then presented Aidilfitri contributions to 50 cancer warriors while mingling warmly with them.

The event, organised by the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation (YKTLJ), was enlivened by Aidilfitri performances by the Johor Heritage Foundation and renowned local singer Farhan Azizan.