Queen grants audience to British High Commissioner to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Queen of Malaysia Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah today granted an audience to British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ailsa Terry at Istana Negara.

According to the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, British Deputy High Commissioner to Malaysia David Wallace, British Council Malaysia director Jazreel Goh, and First Secretary (Political) at the British High Commission Sandeep Judge were also in attendance.

After the audience, the Queen also hosted a luncheon in honour of the English guests.