KUCHING: Express bus companies must ensure a second driver is on board for long-distance trips, especially during the festive season, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

He also directed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to deploy officers in plain clothes as undercover passengers to monitor bus drivers’ compliance with road rules and ensure vigilance.

“Drivers must not take this matter lightly. We have ‘spies’ to make sure they don’t use mobile phones while driving or commit other offences.

“If caught, the bus will be stopped, and strict action will be taken against both the driver and the company,” Hasbi warned after launching the state’s Road Safety Campaign for the 2024 Christmas season at Kuching Sentral yesterday.

The campaign includes JPJ inspections at three major bus terminals in Sarawak – Kuching, Sibu, and Miri, to raise public awareness about road safety.

Sarawak recorded a 2.4 per cent increase in accidents this year, with 19,964 cases reported up to Nov 2024 compared to 19,498 cases in 2023.

However, fatal accident cases saw a 10 per cent decline, with 326 cases reported during the same period, down from 336 last year.