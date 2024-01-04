Queen presents Raya contributions to 500 recipients

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia today presented Aidilfitri donations to 500 recipients comprising the poor and hardcore poor from the federal capital.

The contributions included cash and Aidilfitri goodies.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the contribution was a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by the Federal Territories Department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall to alleviate the burden of targeted groups in preparing for the celebration.

“Embracing the principles of Malaysia MADANI, which includes the value of compassion, today’s donation will benefit 500 poor and hardcore poor families in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur,“ she said at the handing over ceremony at Kuala Lumpur City Hall Training Institute here.

Also present was Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Among the recipients was Jamaliah Adnan, 64, from PPR Taman Mulia who expressed gratitude for the donation.

Another recipient, Rosnah Mat, 68, from Flat Seri Sabah, said she would use the money to purchase new clothes for Aidilfitri. -Bernama