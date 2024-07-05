Queen visits KK Women’s and children’s hospital in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia visited the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Singapore today, in conjunction with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s state visit to the republic.

According to the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, Her Majesty was welcomed by Singapore Prime Minister’s wife Datin Paduka Ho Ching, who is also Temasek Foundation chairman, and chief executive officer of the hospital Prof Alex Sia.

Also present were Joy Balakrishnan, the wife of Singapore’s Foreign Minister, and Datin Che Norhayati Soib, the wife of the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore.

“The Queen was also taken to the KK Human Milk Bank and the world’s first donor human milk freezer locker which will facilitate a 24/7 drop-off and pick-up for registered donors and recipients,“ according to the post.

Raja Zarith Sofiah then visited the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Special Care Nursery to observe the Therapeutic Touch for Infants’ Health Programme.

During the visit, the Queen was also briefed on the hospital and programmes organised in collaboration with the Temasek Foundation.

The two-day state visit beginning yesterday was the first since His Majesty’s ascension to the federal throne on Jan 31.

It was at the invitation of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.