Queen visits paediatric patients at Tunku Azizah Hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia visited paediatric patients at Tunku Azizah Hospital (HTA) here today.

The Queen spent over an hour engaging with about 40 patients, ranging from newborns and 15 years old, and presented contributions in conjunction with the upcoming Eid celebration.

Raja Zarith Sofiah then proceeded to visit the School in Hospital (SDH) at HTA, which provides classes for patients in primary and secondary school.

SDH was established through collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education to provide continuous formal and structured education in a conducive environment for students undergoing treatment.

Accompanying Her Majesty during the visit were Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, Kuala Lumpur Hospital director Datin Dr Rohana Johan and HTA director Dr Shamsul Anuar Kamarudin. - Bernama