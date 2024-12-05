KKB by-election victory proves consensus spirit of Unity Govt - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The success of the Pakatan Harapan candidate in winning the Kuala Kubu Baharu state by-election is proof of the spirit of togetherness of the component parties in the Unity Government.

UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that although the UMDAP (UMNO-DAP) issue was played by certain parties in this election, the bond between Barisan Nasional (BN), PH and the component parties remained intact as the backbone of the government.

“And this pillar must be strengthened, I have stated that the DAP leadership helped BN candidates a lot in the by-elections in the past and this is the first time a DAP candidate contested in the by-election and it would not be wrong if we repay the favour they have shown.

“Today’s success is proof that if we have great resilience no matter what is thrown at us by our political opponents, we will remain strong, remain intact to defend this Unity Government,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after UMNO’s 78th Anniversary celebration at Menara Dato Onn, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here tonight.

Ahmad Zahid also congratulated the Pakatan Harapan candidate and party following their success in the by-election.

“Thank you also to BN and UMNO machinery, as well as the Kuala Kubu Baharu machinery throughout the state of Selangor including friends from other parts of the country,“ he said.

Pang Sock Tao who contested on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket representing the Unity Government won with a majority of 3,869 votes, defeating her three challengers Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Nyau Ke Xin (independent) and Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia).

Pang obtained 14,000 votes while Khairul Azhari received 10,131 votes, Nyau (188 votes) and Hafizah (152 votes).