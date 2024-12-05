Prioritising gum health

SYSTEMA has launched the #GumHealthFirst campaign to help tackle Malaysia’s prevalent gum disease issue.

Continuing its collaboration with the Malaysia Society of Periodontology (MSP) and the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH), this initiative aims to raise awareness about the critical role healthy gums play in overall oral wellness.

MOH principal director of oral health Dr Noormi Othman emphasised the seriousness of gum disease prevalence in Malaysia.

“About 94.5% of Malaysian adults suffer from unhealthy gums. Shockingly, this issue is even more prevalent among adults aged 35 to 44 years old, with a staggering 96% facing gum health challenges. Additionally, periodontitis, a severe form of gum disease, affects 38.2% of Malaysian adults.

“Gum health is an integral component of general oral health and well-being. Gum disease, a silent yet pervasive threat, has entrenched itself within our society. The implication of this epidemic is profound, extending far beyond oral health alone,” said Noormi.

Our gums are not only the gatekeepers against bacteria and infections in our mouths but also provide essential support to our teeth. With proper care, they act as the main defence in keeping our bodies healthy by serving as a protective barrier to prevent inflammation and other health issues.

Southern Lion managing diretor Tomotaka Oka said despite advancements in oral care, many individuals are still neglecting their gum health.

“As a brand dedicated to gum disease prevention and oral health, we understand the impact that gum health has on overall well-being. Systema aims to encourage Malaysians to become more proactive about their gum health by prioritising #GumHealthFirst, recognising its importance as the root of healthy teeth. With sufficient awareness, we firmly believe that preventing gum disease is achievable. By practicing a simple yet consistent oral care routine, individuals can safeguard their gum health for a lifetime.

“Through the #GumHealthFirst campaign, we empower individuals with knowledge about proper oral hygiene practices, including effective brushing techniques and the selection of suitable oral care products. Our goal is to instil lifelong habits that promote optimal gum health,” said Oka.

At the forefront of this initiative is Systema’s toothbrushes, featuring the improved SlimTech technology and soft 0.02mm super tapered bristles with a 40% thinner brush head base that provides deeper reach to the back teeth and better cleaning; as well as Systema’s toothpaste that offers four times better gum protection and a comprehensive shield against bacterial buildup and gums discomfort.

By incorporating the right dental products into daily oral care routines, individuals can improve their gum health and reduce the risk of developing gum-related issues.

MSP president Dr Mohd Faizal Hafez Hidayat highlighted the risks associated with gum disease, including tooth loss and serious health conditions.

“Unhealthy gums are more than just an impact to one’s oral health. They can lead to serious issues like tooth loss and difficulties in everyday activities such as chewing and speaking. But it doesn’t stop there. Untreated gum disease can spiral into serious health conditions like osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, respiratory issues, stroke, and diabetes, highlighting how crucial oral health is for our overall well-being.”

Faizal stressed the importance of adopting preventive measures as part of daily oral care routines.

“Preventing gum disease starts with simple yet crucial habits. Regular brushing with fluoride toothpaste, daily flossing, and avoiding tobacco products are essential steps in maintaining optimal gum health.”