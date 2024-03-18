Rafizi, Onn Hafiz co-chair JS-SEZ coordination meeting

JOHOR BAHRU: Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today co-chaired the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) coordination meeting to formulate and streamline the implementation strategy for the special economic zone.

Also present at the meeting were Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Onn Hafiz said the meeting discussed the main sectors for consideration in the JS-SEZ policy and the proposed main location to be selected for attracting investment opportunities.

“I am confident that, with good deliberation and cooperation from all parties, the JS-SEZ will be implemented successfully, bringing the country a new dimension that is more efficient and advanced.

“Hopefully, everything discussed in this meeting can be realised so that the vision to make Johor a developed state by 2030 will be achieved,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

The establishment of JS-SEZ in a strategic location between Changi Airport and Iskandar Puteri, 45 kilometres apart, is expected to further strengthen Medini's position as a major investment destination.