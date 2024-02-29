Rafizi: To empower Bumiputera expected to be developed in first half of 2024

PUTRAJAYA: A set of policies related to Bumiputera empowerment is expected to be developed in May or June this year, said the Ministry of Economy.

Its minister, Rafizi RamIi (pix) said this was among the decisions reached during engagements involving representatives from non-governmental organisations and the government before the 2024 Bumiputera Economic Congress today.

The government will take the next two or three months to further discuss the matter at the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) council level chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim himself,” he told the media on the first day of KEB 2024 today.

According to Rafizi, the policies are expected to produce a positive, progressive and innovative Bumiputera class group, which is in line with the KEB 2024 theme.

At the Economy Ministery level, he said, they were developing an Anti-Ali Baba law which will be further discussed at KEB.

Yesterday, he told Parliament that the government was planning to introduce an “anti-Ali Baba” law to curb rent-seeking practices among foreigners.

Meanwhile, Rafizi also said that the government intends to forge cooperation between Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera companies to compete together at the global level.

“The government wants to ensure an ecosystem towards creating an engineered, smart partnership, whereby the most-able Bumiputera and the most-able non-Bumiputera work together to truly become a Malaysian enterprise that can survive and compete not only regionally, but also internationally.

“KEB is planned in that direction. I will wait for the reaction. There will be (reactions), who agree and there will be those who disagree.

“Those who only look from the perspective of their race will certainly feel it is not enough, but we are no longer competing among ourselves So we have to grow the cake so that, with a bigger cake it gives us more muscle for us to compete in a very challenging environment. We need to find that smart, genuine partnership,” he said.

The three-day KEB 2024, being held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) until March 2, involves the presentation of findings from the Business Engagement Session (SLU) covering 10 clusters.

The clusters are Education Reform and Human Capital; Institution of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (Main Career Choice), Strengthening of Halal Industry, Rural Development and Empowerment of Orang Asli Communities; Wealth Creation and Corporate Dominance; Competitiveness of Bumiputera Enterprises; Mastery of New Technologies; Felda and Federal Territory Land; Socioeconomy of Sabah Bumiputera and Socioeconomy of Sarawak Bumiputera. -Bernama