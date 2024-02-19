Rafizi undergoes spinal surgery, set to resume duities next month

KUALA LUMPUR: Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli today disclosed that he had recently undergone spinal surgery and will remain hospitalised for another two weeks.

Rafizi shared his health updates on his X (Twitter) account, revealing a diagnosis of stenosis, a condition characterised by pressure from a slipped disc and ligaments, leading to nerve space compression and narrowing.

“Alhamdulillah, the surgery to open up space for the nerve went well, and I am able to walk again. Thanks to the specialists and staff at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Hospital, UPM (Universiti Putra Malaysia), who treated me.

“Thanks to those who sent messages. I usually don’t share what I consider personal matters, like health issues. But I also know some friends are concerned, so it’s better to share some updates,” he said.

Earlier, a post on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook page showing him visiting Rafizi at a hospital raised questions about the health condition of the Pandan MP, who had suffered a heart attack in October last year.

Elaborating, Rafizi said he contracted Covid-19 for the first time in the third week of January this year, which left him bedridden for several days, putting pressure on his spine and resulting in a slipped disc.

“The condition worsened after a few weeks, to the point where I could no longer walk and had to use a wheelchair. The pain was excruciating,” he said.

In the same post, Rafizi also shared his plan to resume the Yang Bakar Menteri (YBM) podcast in March and expressed readiness to meet with Isham Jalil (former Umno Supreme Council member) and Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi (Umno Supreme Council member).

“However, I should first wait for feedback from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. I should respect their views to maintain the integrity of the MADANI Government,” he said. - Bernama