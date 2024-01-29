Ramanan: AIM channelled RM2.6b to help entrepreneurs last year

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) has channelled a total of RM2.6 billion in funds to entrepreneurs last year, according to Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk R. Ramanan (pix).

He said that the funding is a government initiative aimed at helping entrepreneurs improve their living standards and eradicate poverty.

“In Malaysia, we have many opportunities for entrepreneurs, and I am very proud of what AIM has done and accomplished, and I hope that the Prime Minister will provide more support for AIM,” he told a press conference after a working visit to the AIM headquarters today.

Also present were AIM Board of Trustees chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussian Syed Junid and AIM managing director Mohamed Shamir Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Shamir said that AIM is targeting the participation of 340,000 AIM-registered Sahabat Usahawan or micro-entrepreneurs this year, compared to 320,000 in 2023.

“Last year we channelled RM2.6 billion, and this year there is a slight increase of RM100 million based on the Prime Minister’s announcement in the 2024 Budget, bringing the total for this year to RM2.61 billion,” he said.

During the visit, Ramanan also participated in the Madani Gathering with AIM Indian Entrepreneurs, held at the AIM headquarters compound. -Bernama