Ramanan: Malaysia, India express commitment to establish stronger ties to boost SME economy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and India have expressed their commitment to strengthen their ties to improve the economy of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan said this matter was discussed during a courtesy visit of the Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia B.N. Reddy in his office here today.

“I am confident that this meeting will bring new opportunities that will benefit SMEs in Malaysia and India,“ he said through a post on his Facebook.

Ramanan said in the meeting, which lasted almost two hours, Reddy also said that the Indian government was looking forward to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to the country which would open a new chapter in furthering Malaysia-India bilateral relations.

“The Indian government described Malaysia as having a strong economic foundation through the economic reforms implemented under the leadership of the Prime Minister,“ he added. -Bernama