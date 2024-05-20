Norza confident athletes will deliver on Paris Olympic gold promise

KUALA LUMPUR: Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has called on Malaysian sports fans not to be doubters but believers of the national athletes’ ability to bag the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal at the 2024 edition in Paris.

After several athletes boldly declared that they would be going for gold at the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Olympics, Mohamad Norza said he was confident they have the ingredients necessary to bring home the elusive gold medal.

Track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, who won the keirin bronze in Rio 2016 and silver in Tokyo 2020, as well as shuttlers Lee Zii Jia (former All England champion) and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (2022 men’s doubles world champions) recently announced that they are aiming to strike gold at the Paris Games.

And Mohamad Norza has backed them to stand up and be counted.

“I am happy with the preparations. I can see the momentum building, so don’t doubt our athletes’ capability. Although our contingent may be smaller, we have badminton, track cycling and other sports capable of ending the country’s wait for an Olympic gold medal.

“When the athletes themselves announced it (the gold medal target), we could see their sense of competitiveness... a very healthy spirit. We, as administrators, will give full support to them,” Mohamad Norza, who is also the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president, said at a press conference after signing a partnership with the National Heart Institute (IJN) here today.

Malaysia have yet to strike gold despite making their Olympic debut at the 1956 Melbourne Games, with the country’s best achievement being the four silvers and one bronze they won at the 2016 edition in Rio de Janeiro.

So far, 18 athletes from seven sports have qualified for the Paris Games.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Norza said the three-year partnership with IJN, worth RM149,900 per year, comprises medical screenings for 10 national and 60 national junior players under BAM and it also provides the players with medical coverage.

The partnership, which starts today, will also see IJN appointed as the medical partner for three major international tournaments - Malaysia Open, Malaysia Masters and Malaysia Super 100 - where IJN ambulances will be on standby during the competitions.

The six-day Malaysia Masters, starting tomorrow at the Axiata Arena, will be the first tournament to receive IJN’s expertise.

Mohamad Norza signed the agreement on behalf of BAM while IJN was represented by its chief executive officer Datuk Dr Aizai Azan Abdul Rahim.