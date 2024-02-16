Ratu Naga not arrested, only called to record statement - Azam Baki

KUALA LUMPUR: Social media content provider Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, also known as “Ratu Naga”, was not detained but summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to give a statement today.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the political activist was being investigated in connection with the woman’s allegation that she had received a share of the proceeds from donations to a non-governmental organisation.

“I confirm that she (Ratu Naga) has been summoned to give a statement and we also conducted an inspection at her premises.

“So far, she is still testifying at the MACC office in Putrajaya and has not been arrested,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Several media had earlier reported Ratu Naga’s lawyer claiming that his client was arrested when five MACC officers raided her house in Jalan Klang Lama at about 9 am today. - Bernama