Remand extended for six suspects linked to international drug ring

MELAKA: The remand order for six suspects linked to an international drug syndicate using Pantai Klebang as a transit point to the Indonesian market has been extended for another seven days, said Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah.

“The remand for all six suspects, aged between 40 and 74, has been extended from yesterday to March 4,” he said in a brief statement here today.

The media had reported that police crippled an international drug syndicate using Pantai Klebang as a transit point to the Indonesian market after arresting six men and seizing drugs worth RM4.02 million on Feb 21.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the suspects, comprising five local men and a permanent resident were arrested in three raids around Melaka, Johor and Pahang.

He said in the first raid, a suspect was arrested in the Kota Syahbandar area while transferring drugs into another vehicle and police seized 51.95 kilogrammes of syabu and 31.45 kg of ecstasy powder worth RM4.02 million.

In the second raid, police arrested three suspects in Simpang Renggam, Johor while two male suspects were arrested in Genting Highlands, Pahang during the third raid and drugs that could supply 365,000 addicts were seized, said Mohd Kamarudin. - Bernama