Resolve refunds, staff wages before revival talks: Loke tells MyAirline

PUTRAJAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) emphasised that any discussions regarding the revival of grounded low-cost carrier MYAirline Sdn Bhd will be based on resolving refund issues and settling unpaid staff wages.

Bernama reported today that MYAirline had inked a sale and purchase agreement with a Middle Eastern investor in December 2023, with plans to recommence operations by the middle of 2024.

“We are meeting them (MYAirline) today. We want to hear from them to know what the proposal is and their current status.

“However, they have to ensure that all the previous refunds are made and whatever is owed (in terms of wages and claims) to the staff must be paid. If they can meet these two essential conditions, then we will start talking,” he said in a press conference after delivering the Transport Ministry’s New Year 2024 message here today.

It was also reported that following the entry of the new investor, MYAirline had initiated the process of applying for a conditional air service licence (ASL) with the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

Subsequently, the stages involve securing the Air Operator Certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) before obtaining a complete ASL for its operational activities.

The airline licence would still be majority-held (at least 51 per cent) by Malaysians, Loke said, adding that it is the country’s policy one must adhere to.

MYAirline announced the suspension of its flight operations starting Oct 12, 2023, citing financial pressures, less than a year into its operational tenure.

The minister also said that he had yet to receive any concrete information on the emergency door plug found in the backyard of a schoolteacher in Portland, Oregon after it blew off the Boeing 737 Max 9 in the United States a few days ago.

The door plug was seen having handwritten inventory information, as well as the note “Made in Malaysia” next to the serial number of the part after it was discovered by American teacher Bob Sauer in his backyard.

Loke said he would ask CAAM to look into the matter if there were an official request from the airline concerned. -Bernama