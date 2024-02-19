Rise in number of illegal jetties in Perlis waters making monitoring difficult - MMEA

KUALA PERLIS: The increasing number of illegal jetties in Perlis waters makes it difficult for security forces to monitor activities related to the smuggling of prohibited substances in the state’s waters.

Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Mohd Hashim Mat Zain, said that the illegal jetties are believed to be one of the contributors to the entry of prohibited substances into Perlis by sea easily, if action is not taken.

Without specifying the number of illegal jetties in detail, he said that it is estimated that there are dozens of illegal jetties identified in the waters of Perlis.

“The existence of illegal jetties makes it very difficult to monitor, and the number increases every day; the situation makes it difficult for security agencies to monitor all the activities which take place in Perlis waters...we do not know how many registered and unregistered jetties there are in the state,” he said.

He said this to reporters, after the Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone Office’s integrated operation with the Perlis National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) in Perlis waters, including the Kuala Perlis area up to Sungai Baru, near here, today.

Mohd Hashim said that MMEA will intensify and increase monitoring, from time to time, to prevent any smuggling activities or drug abuse or other maritime crimes.

Regarding the integrated operation focused on drug abuse activities among the fishing community, he said that two brothers, aged 34 and 36, were among the eight male fishermen arrested in the operation, as they tested positive for drugs.

“A total of 16 people (men) did the urine test at sea, of which five people were found to be positive for drugs, while 12 were screened on land and three were positive for drugs. The eight people who tested positive for drugs were aged 26 to 43.

“All those detained over drug abuse were handed over to the state AADK for further action,” he said, adding that 25 MMEA personnel and 22 members of AADK were involved in the integrated operation. - Bernama