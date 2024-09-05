RM100 mln smart paints factory to enhance Perak’s position as a high-quality production hub - Saarani

BATU GAJAH: The new RM100 million manufacturing plant by Smart Paints Manufacturing Sdn Bhd in Perak is expected to enhance the state’s reputation as a production hub for high-quality products, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said the factory will be equipped with the latest automation and industry 4.0 technologies which will mark an important chapter in the state’s industrial landscape.

“This Smart Paints factory’s products are expected to create export opportunities in Southeast Asia,” he said at the opening ceremony of the factory at Bemban Industrial Estate here today.

Saarani said the development of the factory will encourage the use of mineral resources in the state for value-added activities, especially limestone or calcium carbonate.

He said the development of the factory could add value to the state’s mineral resources to encourage the production of quality products and prevent the resources from being only exported overseas without any downstream process and activities.

“This effort is in line with the state’s development plan, namely the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Plan and Perak Industrial Plan, led by InvestPerak, to boost economic growth and the state’s industrial sector’s performance for 10 years,” Saarani said.