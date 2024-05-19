RM1.2 mln subsidised diesel leakage daily in Bukit Kayu Hitam

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: Malaysia experiences an estimated RM1.2 million worth of subsidised diesel ‘leakage’ a day due to smuggling activities carried out using foreign vehicles at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) deputy director-general (Planning and Operation) Aedy Fadly Ramli said they detected this after confiscating 18 types of different vehicles under Op Tangki in Kuala Muda, Kota Setar and the ICQS from May 15 until today.

He said the total leakage of RM1.2 million was detected over the five days of the operations, with the modus operandi involving the use of vehicles like pick-up trucks and lorries that had been modified with an additional tank.

“During the operation, we discovered that most foreign vehicles had modified the tanks to smuggle diesel into neighbouring countries. These smugglers make almost five trips a day entering and exiting the country to carry out their illegal activities.

“When we detained these 18 vehicles, we estimated that RM1.2 million worth of subsidised diesel leakage occurs per trip. Upon interrogating the driver, he told us he made four to five trips. This is in Bukit Kayu Hitam, it does not include other places (borders),” he told a media conference on Op Tangki at the ICQS here today.

Aedy Fadly said the amount was quite high and, as such, the JPJ will step up its operation to identify such vehicles to prevent the country from suffering more losses.

He added that there were also suspects using private vehicles, such as cars bearing registration numbers of neighbouring countries.

“Starting this week, we will hold nationwide operations. In fact, we have received instructions from the highest level of the Transport Ministry to carry out the operation to curb cases involving the smuggling out of subsidised diesel,” he said.