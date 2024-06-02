RM1.2m allocation for additional beds at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital

IPOH: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced an allocation of RM1.2 million to increase the number of beds at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here to ensure the best health services for the people.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said the allocation was for the procurement of about 250 beds, including replacing the outdated ones.

“Although there is an addition of more than 400 beds with the operation of the Women, Children and Cardiology Complex (KWKK) of the hospital, we have increased the allocation to enable the hospital to operate at full capacity,“ he told reporters after the opening of the complex here.

The complex was opened by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said the upgrading of the Kuala Kangsar Hospital is now under the tender process.

He said that the ministry would always monitor the implementation of the project to ensure that it is completed on time.

Kuala Kangsar Hospital is among the 26 hospitals which are almost a century old that will be upgraded under Budget 2023. -Bernama