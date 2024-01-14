RM178.7m for bridge, road upgrade in Pontian

PONTIAN: A total of RM178.7 million has been allocated to the Pontian Public Works Department (JKR) to expand bridges and upgrade roads in the district.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that among the ongoing projects were the expansion of the Sungai Pontian Kecil Bridge at a cost of RM23.1 million and also the upgrading of a road stretch from Jalan Pekan Nanas to Tanjung Piai (RM65.6 million).

The Pontian MP said that also approved was an allocation of RM90 million for the construction of a road from Bukit Nyamuk in Kluang to Kampung Puteri Menangis here.

“The project to expand the Sungai Pontian Kecil Bridge from two lanes to four lanes is expected to be completed in September 2025,“ he told reporters after being briefed by Pontian JKR officials on the projects here today.

Ahmad said that the Pontian JKR has also submitted several proposals to expand and upgrade roads such as the road from Maktab Rendah Sains MARA to Tampok town in Benut as well as from Benut to Simpang Renggam Toll Plaza.

“Another proposal is the widening of the state road from Ayer Baloi, here, to the Sedenak Toll Plaza since there are many factories that provide thousands of jobs to the people in Pontian, Simpang Renggam, Kulai and Batu Pahat districts,” he added. - Bernama