RM33.85 mln allocation for flood mitigation projects in Kuala Langat

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has allocated a total of RM33.85 million for the implementation of two flood mitigation projects in the Kuala Langat district.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the projects encompassed the Sungai Sijangkang Flood Mitigation Plan and the Sungai Banting Flood Mitigation Plan, both at a 13 per cent implementation status as of Jan 31.

“The Sungai Sijangkang Flood Mitigation Plan is slated for completion on Nov 22, 2024, while the Sungai Banting Flood Mitigation Plan is expected to be completed on August 14 this year,” he said at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN-Sijangkang) regarding the status of the flood mitigation projects in Kuala Langat. - Bernama