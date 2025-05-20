Musk says he is still committed to being Tesla CEO in 5 years’ time

DOHA: Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday at an economic forum in Qatar that he was still committed to being Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO in five years’ time “unless I die”.

Having reasonable control of Tesla was the most important factor in staying on as head of the company, he said.

Tesla has already “turned around”, Musk said, adding that the weakest market was in Europe, while demand was strong everywhere else.

Musk said that his internet service Starlink might go public at some point in the future, but that there was no rush.

Starlink has expanded rapidly worldwide to operate in more than 70 countries, with a strong focus on further growth in emerging markets such as India.

There should be some U.S. AI regulations, but the sector should not be overregulated, said Musk.

His artificial intelligence company xAI is ramping up its data centre capacity to train more advanced models, by raising billions of dollars, as competition in AI intensifies.

Its supercomputer cluster in Memphis, Tennessee, called “Colossus”, is touted as the largest in the world.