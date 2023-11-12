Road safety fun course for shelter home residents

PETALING JAYA: Some 30 children from Shelter Home recently participated in a road safety course, which was conducted by UD Trucks Hub Malaysia as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

UD Trucks general manager Supriono Madayin said the event was held following reports by the Transport Ministry in June that 915,874 road collisions had been recorded in 2021 and 2022.

“There are so many needless deaths on the road and we want to do our part to halt this trend. We believe that educating the Shelter Home children about road safety is a step in the right direction.”

Transport Minister Anthony Loke was previously reported as saying 545,588 road crashes and 6,080 deaths were documented in 2022, while 370,286 collisions and 4,539 fatalities were recorded in 2021.

He added that a study by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research found such incidents were mainly caused by human behaviour, followed by the design and condition of road infrastructures and the condition of vehicles.

According to Supriono, the children were introduced to various aspects of road safety during the event, which included a truck chassis inspection.

“By getting up close with trucks, they would be aware of the sheer size and space required when turning corners.”

He said UD Trucks distributor Tan Chong Industrial Equipment Sdn Bhd technical senior manager Kumarasan Balakrishnan (pix) conducted a safety briefing on large vehicles, highlighting the blind spots of the rear, front and sides.

Shelter Home senior manager G.P. Joseph said the children expressed enthusiasm to have learned hands-on experience from familiarising themselves with the driver’s cab.

“The children learned valuable lessons about road safety. They also have a better understanding of being on the road when around large vehicles such as trucks.”

Apart from a road safety pop quiz, the children were treated to a virtual tour of the Singapore Zoo and introduced to a pen pal programme with orphanages in the Philippines and Japan.

Shelter Home started operations in 1981 and assists abused, abandoned, neglected or at-risk children who are in need of a safe place to live.

It is currently accommodating 35 boys and girls aged between five and 18.

Those interested in conducting CSR programmes at Shelter Home or sending donations may call 03-7955 0663 or 011-2611 0663.