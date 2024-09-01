Rodzi Md Saad appointed Digital Ministry sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Rodzi Md Saad (pix), who was Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) director-general, has been appointed the secretary-general of the Digital Ministry effective Dec 12, 2023, announced Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Rodzi, 60, who has been in the civil service for 34 years, has also served as National Security Council director-general and has wide experience in the management and administration of national security, including maritime and cyber security.

“Hopefully with this appointment, he can drive the development of the country’s digital technology to empower the delivery of holistic, inclusive and sustainable digital services in line with the Malaysia MADANI aspiration,“ said Mohd Zuki in a statement today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Dec 12 announced the restructuring of the Communications and Digital Ministry which is split into the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Digital.

Yesterday, Anwar said the Digital Ministry was formed to lead the government’s digital transformation efforts so that the country does not fall behind and can compete quickly. -Bernama