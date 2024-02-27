Ruai Sarawak at Mobile world Congress 2024 showcases state digital economy initiatives

KUCHING: The Sarawak Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication has launched the Sarawak Booth known as Ruai Sarawak at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC24) in Barcelona, Spain.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi said Ruai Sarawak will showcase its Digital Economy initiatives outlined in the Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030, highlighting its commitment to driving innovation and fostering growth in the digital landscape.

He said in a statement today that Sarawak aims to position itself as a key player in the mobile technology ecosystem globally with a focus on digital initiatives and sustainable solutions.

“We are thrilled to be participating in the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024, a platform that brings together innovators, thought leaders and industry experts from around the world.

“Sarawak’s presence at MWC24 underscores our commitment to driving innovation and leveraging technology to address the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. It is also important that Sarawak’s development plans and initiatives are visible globally,” he said.

Julaihi said that throughout MWC24, the delegation will actively engage in various technical and study visits.

“These endeavours aim to identify and explore opportunities and the latest technologies conducive to Sarawak’s developmental aspirations,” he said.

MWC Barcelona 2024 is the largest and most influential event in the connectivity and mobile communications sector, participated by professionals and industrial players from various verticals related to connectivity, digital innovation and technology to attend the annual conference, showcasing the latest technologies in the telecommunications sector. - Bernama