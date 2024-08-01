S’gor gov’t to meet Ladang Mary reps on poor infrastructure issue

KUALA SELANGOR: The Selangor government will hold discussions with representatives of residents and the management of Ladang Mary in Bestari Jaya soon to address the longstanding issue of dilapidated infrastructure affecting the community there.

R. Ananthan, a representative of State Human Resources and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman V. Papparaidu, said the discussion is expected to resolve issues faced by the residents for the past 20 years, including a poorly-maintained 18-kilometre road, dilapidated housing as well as drainage and mud flood problems.

In addition to Ladang Mary, the road also serves areas surrounding the Sungai Tinggi and Sungai Minyak estates.

“We will also collaborate closely with the representatives of the people here because the problems here are quite serious,“ he said during a dialogue session with about 50 residents here today, also attended by Permatang assemblyman Nurul Syazwani Noh.

Nurul Syazwani, meanwhile, said that the issues will be resolved promptly to ensure the sustainability and well-being of the residents in the area.

“Let’s set aside party differences; we need to come together to resolve the people’s issues here. Even though I am an assemblyman from the Opposition, we can see the sincerity of the state executive councillor in helping resolve the problems,” she said. -Bernama