Sabah allocates RM474m to strengthen human capital, enhance education this year

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has allocated RM474.55 million to further strengthen human capital development and enhance the level of education in the state this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix).

He said the amount includes allocations for scholarships and financial assistance, the development and operation of Islamic religious schools and mosques, and the development of non-Islamic religious bodies and mission schools.

He also said the allocation includes funds for national type and private schools, library operations including rural libraries and mobile libraries throughout Sabah, as well as the implementation of various programmes, training and skills courses.

“The state government always pays attention to educational needs and issues as part of the national agenda, besides continuously improving the education level in this state,“ he said at the 9th graduation ceremony of the Adult Class for Orang Asli and Peribumi Parents (KEDAP) at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here today.

Hajiji’s speech was delivered by Sabah Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

A total of 625 KEDAP participants received their certificates at the event.

Hajiji said the lifelong learning approach implemented by the Ministry of Education is not only for children as young as four years old to receive formal preschool education.

He said adults can also receive education through programmes like KEDAP, which provides basic education to illiterate parents in rural communities.

Hajiji said the success of KEDAP participants in completing their programmes will increase the literacy rate in the country and serve as a stimulus for the younger generation to achieve success in education.

“This is in line with the state government’s aspirations in the Sabah Maju Jaya Road Map, which emphasises the importance of human capital development in this state,“ he said. -Bernama