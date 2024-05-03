Sabah governor visits Kampung Tanduo military post

LAHAD DATU: Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin visited the Kampung Tanduo military post operated by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) today.

During the visit, Juhar was briefed by the Commander of the Joint Task Force (ATB) 2, Brigadier General Wan Edenin Wan Mahsin, and later mingled with security personnel based there.

Juhar also presented a donation from Yayasan Nur Jauhar to the officers and personnel as a sign of support for their services in safeguarding the sovereignty and security of the country.

Kampung Tanduo in Felda Sahabat, a coastal village some 120 kilometres from Lahad Datu town has been transformed into a military camp, known as Pos Kampung Tanduo, under the supervision of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) following the incursion by Sulu militants 11 years ago.

In February 2013, Malaysia was rocked by the armed intrusion at Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu which led to a battle with security forces in Kampung Tanduo.

Ten members of the security forces were killed and at least 68 Sulu militants were shot dead. -Bernama