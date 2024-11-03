Saifuddin Nasution briefing MPs on proposed amendments on children’s citizenship rights

KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he is currently conducting a series of explanations for Members of Parliament (MP) regarding the government’s move to amend the Federal Constitution concerning provisions on children’s citizenship rights.

He said it is hoped these explanations would address the concerns and objections raised by certain quarters regarding the proposed amendments.

“If I continue to be given an opportunity to clarify this matter, I am confident the amendments can get the required support (in Parliament),” he told reporters after opening the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Special Dialogue 2024 here today.

PKR MP for Pasir Gudang Hassan Abdul Karim was reported as saying on Sunday that he would oppose the amendments because he felt there is no reason to change the provisions which have been in force for so long.

The objection is against the proposal to amend Schedule Two, Part III, Section 19(b) of the Federal Constitution, which grants citizenship to abandoned children by operation of law.

Saifuddin Nasution also reiterated his commitment to resolving the remaining 14,000 citizenship applications under Article 15a of the Federal Constitution through legislative authority for children born out of wedlock, adopted children, or abandoned children exceeding infant age, before Dec 31, 2024.

He said there had been 59,000 applications under this category since 2013, with 35,000 having been processed and 98 per cent granted citizenship.

Saifuddin Nasution said there were 142 citizenship applications for recovered abandoned babies approved from 2014 until last year, obtained through police reports, hospital records, and the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) reports.

On the Ahmadi - Religion of Peace and Light case, Saifuddin Nasution said he had met with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar to find out if the teachings contained elements detrimental to public order and security.

The police and religious authorities would take action if it was deemed a threat to public security, he said.

Last Thursday (March 7), Mohd Na’im said the Ahmadi - Religion of Peace and Light teachings were against Islamic law and all such content on social media would be removed by the relevant authorities to prevent the public from being influenced.