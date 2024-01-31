Sale of antiretroviral therapy drugs regulated under Poisons Act 1952 - MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: The sale of anti-retroviral therapy drugs (Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy - HAART) that is trending on the X application is included in the category of controlled substances regulated under the Poisons Act 1952.

The MOH in a statement yesterday said the therapeutic drug can only be supplied by a registered medical practitioner or a registered pharmacist with a prescription from a registered medical practitioner for the purpose of medical treatment.

“Consuming these medications without professional health supervision may pose serious risks to the user,“ read the statement.

The ministry also emphasised that selling or supplying drugs controlled under the Poisons Act 1952 without a valid licence is an offence under Section 13 of the Poisons Act 1952 and if convicted can be punished under Section 32(2) of the same act, which provides a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 5 years or both.

Bidding on and attempting to sell the drug are also offences under the same act

In addition, MOH informed that all advertisements for drugs and health services intended for treating, preventing or diagnosing diseases are regulated under the Medicines (Advertisement and Sale) Act 1956.

“Any party who wants to publish these advertisements must apply and get approval from the Medicine Advertisements Board (LIU) under the MOH in advance.

“Broadcasting advertisements without LIU’s approval is an offence and if convicted can be punished with a fine not exceeding RM3,000 or imprisonment of up to one year or both for a first offence,“ read the statement.

The public is urged to obtain medicines from legitimate sources and advised to exercise caution, refraining from being easily swayed by advertisements or testimonials on websites or social media that make unreasonable medical claims.

The public can verify the registration status of drugs or cosmetic notifications before making any purchases by visiting the website https://www.npra.gov.my and checking the “Product Status” column. Alternatively, they can contact the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA) at 03-78835400 or download the NPRA Product Status application for free.–Bernama