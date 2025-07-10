Six men jailed five years for abducting Palestinian in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Six men have been sentenced to five years in prison for abducting and wrongfully confining a Palestinian man three years ago.

The High Court delivered the verdict after the accused pleaded guilty to the alternative charge.

Justice K. Muniandy imposed the sentence on Mohamad Norakmal Hassan, Mohd Azwan Jamaludin, Dody Junaidi, Mohamad Sufian Saly, Tengku Hazarul Ismail Tengku Hamid, and Muhammad Al Hatim Mohd Fauzi.

The court ordered varying start dates for their prison terms based on their arrest dates.

The group was accused of forcibly abducting the 31-year-old victim on September 28, 2022, in Jalan Mayang, Dang Wangi.

The charge, under Section 365 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum seven-year jail term and a possible fine.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Badius Zaman Ahmad sought a minimum five-year sentence, citing the case’s impact on Malaysia’s reputation.

“The accused should be grateful for the alternative charge,“ he said.

Defense lawyers argued for leniency, stating their clients showed remorse, had no prior records, and cooperated with authorities.

Meanwhile, eight others face trial for kidnapping the same victim, with charges under the Kidnapping Act 1961 carrying harsher penalties. – Bernama