Sanusi: Certain parties out to prevent state from producing Kedah Rice

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah state legislative assembly was told today that certain parties are trying to prevent the state government’s efforts to cultivate Kedah Rice.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor claimed that these parties are taking measures to ensure that no rice is supplied to Kedah, thus hindering the state’s intention to produce rice and make it available at a lower price.

“The nation’s rice industry is currently in disarray, primarily due to the greed of entrepreneurs, which must be curbed promptly through law enforcement. Despite Kedah’s significant role as a rice producer, we’ve been informed that we have no authority over rice production and its marketing.

“When we announced our plan to produce Kedah Rice, there was a swift reaction aimed at preventing anyone from selling rice to Kedah,“ he said in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Najmi Ahmad (PN-Kupang) at the state assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Najmi asked about the state government’s efforts to secure food supply amid the global food crisis.

Meanwhile, in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman (PN-Tokai) Sanusi said the state government is committed to building a land bridge in Sanglang, Kubang Pasu district, in preparation for global economic challenges by 2040.

He said meetings have been held and the government plans to approve the construction of a port in Sanglang, connecting to Songkhla via Segenting Kra, Thailand.

He highlighted the importance of the project for Kedah’s infrastructure, adding that the road route construction covers an area of 4,000 acres and the land bridge would shorten transportation routes passing through Kedah.

Dr Mohd Hayati inquired about Kedah’s readiness for future challenges if the Melaka Straits ceases to be the main route, due to Thailand’s potential collaboration with China to construct a port and land bridge. -Bernama