Sanusi moves to transfer sedition trial to High Court, prosecution objects

SHAH ALAM: The prosecution in Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s sedition case objected to the Kedah Menteri Besar’s request to transfer the trial to the High Court, citing that it is already scheduled at the Selayang Sessions Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud highlighted, moreover, that the case did not involve difficult or complex legal issues as claimed by the applicant.

“The Sessions Court judge has sufficient competency and authority to handle criminal trials under the jurisdiction of the Sessions Court, such as the case against the applicant under Act 15 (Sedition Act 1948).

“Therefore, it is not in the interest of justice for this case to be transferred to the High Court, especially since the trial has been set in the Sessions Court,“ he said.

Masri stated this in a responding affidavit objecting to Muhammad Sanusi’s application to transfer the two sedition charges in connection to his political speech touching upon the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the Unity Government.

Previously, Selayang Sessions Court Judge, Nor Rajiah Mat Zin set the trial dates on Feb 5, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 19, 22, and 23 as well as March 11, 15, and 18.

Meanwhile, during case management proceedings today, High Court Judge Aslam Zainuddin set Feb 1 to hear the Jeneri state assemblyman’s application to transfer the two charges he was facing.

Judge Aslam also ordered Muhammad Sanusi to reply to the prosecution’s affidavit on or before Jan 29.

Earlier, Muhammad Sanusi’s lawyer Hasshahari Johari Mawi requested the court to allow him 14 days to respond to the affidavit submitted by the prosecution.

However, Masri objected to the request, submitting that there was sufficient time to answer the affidavit, and hence no reason to delay the proceedings any longer.

Muhammad Sanusi was charged with allegedly uttering seditious words at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak at 11 pm, July 11 last year under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, which is punishable by a fine of up to RM5,000 or maximum imprisonment of three years or both. - Bernama