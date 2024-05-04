Sarawak KPDN lists 18 items under festive maximum price scheme

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living KPDN) Sarawak branch has set a list of 18 goods to be covered under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) which takes effect from today until April 19.

Sarawak KPDN director Matthew Dominic Barin, said the controlled-price goods include yellow onions, imported red onions, curly dried chilies, red chilies, imported beef, old ginger and mackerel.

“All price tags for these goods will be labeled in pink. Therefore, traders in Sarawak are prohibited from selling above the specified prices throughout the 15-day duration.

“SHMMP enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011,“ he told reporters after checking on the SHMMP implementation here today

He said the maximum prices established for SHMMP at both wholesale and retail levels can be verified on the KPDN website at www.kpdn.gov.my

He said 189 enforcement officers and 97 price monitoring officials have been deployed to key locations throughout the state to oversee supply availability, adherence to regulations and inspections in public markets, wet markets and supermarkets.

“Monitoring is being carried out to identify non-compliance or address consumer complaints ensuring traders follow the law, “ he said.

He noted that between Jan 1 and April 4, Sarawak KPDN conducted inspections at 24,076 premises, leading to 288 cases with compound fines amounting to RM 40,900 and estimated seizures valued at RM 13.6 million.