Sarawak recognises role of youth in development

KAPIT: Sarawak recognises the role played by youth in its development towards achieving the aspirations of Sarawak Maju 2030 in becoming a developed state by 2030.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Abang Haji Openg said youth who maximise innovation and digital technology can optimise the achievement of effectiveness of their respective fields towards achieving these aspirations, and thus making the youth of Sarawak a world-class one.

He said in line with the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), the state government has provided a clear foundation and direction for youth to continue Sarawak’s excellence in the future, whether it is in the field of volunteering, economic development, sports, creative industry or others.

Sarawak, which needs new talent based on innovation and digital technology, prepares and designs high-impact programmes by applying innovation and digital technology among Sarawak’s young entrepreneurs called Youth Technopreneurs.

“The development of Youth Technopreneurs is aimed at equipping the youth with the technology component which is today’s new way of business. I believe youth entrepreneurs operating through technology expertise will make it easier for them to plan holistic strategies and be able to make decisions related to business implementation,“ he said.

The text of Abang Johari’s speech was read óut by Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at the launch of Sarawak Youth Day 2023 at the Kapit Auditorium here today.

Abang Johari said as the struggle to develop and advance Sarawak has not ended, he reminded the youth in the state to instill the words of Sarawak’s warrior cry “Agi Idup, Agi Ngelaban” (As Long As I Live, I Will Fight) wherever they are to strengthen Sarawak both at the national and international levels.

He also said that the Youth and Sports Ministry has informed him that a very strong concept of unity and multiculturalism exists in Sarawak.

“Indeed, I am very proud of the spirit of unity, multiculturalism and openness, and at the same time the lifting of the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). Maintain our uniqueness and harmony in Sarawak,“ he added.

Various interesting events involving youth have been arranged for the celebration, which started yesterday and ends tomorrow, such as extreme sports, stage performances, camping and e-sports as well as having stalls run by young entrepreneurs. - Bernama