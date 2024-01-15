Satu: Sg Besut pipe leak repair work expected to be completed within 10 days

KUALA TERENGGANU: Repair work on the leaking pipe at the Sungai Besut riverbed is expected to be completed within the next seven to 10 days.

Syarikat Air Terengganu (Satu) chief executive officer Karim Endut said thus far, the progress of the project has reached 30 per cent and is expected to be completed according to the original schedule.

He said that the preparation of the project design was 100 per cent completed, and a supplier had also been appointed to manage supplies for the repair work.

“Mild steel and HDPE pipes are on site and are ready for repair work. The repair and installation work of the 600mm pipe at the Sungai Besut riverbed is underway.

“InsyaAllah, the connection can be completed according to the original schedule, and the supply will be restored as usual for consumers,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Apart from that, Karim said that Satu also implemented re-demarcation in the affected zone, to avoid the problem of low water pressure in some areas at risk.

He added that as an alternative Satu prepared 102 static tanks and 11 tankers to be placed in the affected areas, with priority to critical premises.

“Satu will provide updates on the development from time to time via the company’s official media. The public can also contact the care line at 1300-88-2111,” he said. - Bernama