Saudi Arabia announces SAR10,000 fine for hajj permit violations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia has announced the enforcement of a penalty of 10,000 Riyals (SAR10,000) for violating the rules and instructions of the Hajj season, including entering seven areas without a Hajj permit. (SAR1=RM1.2)

Through an infographic shared by the ministry on the platform X, formerly Twitter, the seven areas are Makkah, the Central Region, Masayir, the Haramain train station in Rusayfah, security control centres, isolation centres and a temporary security control centre.

“The penalty will be in effect from June 2 to 20, 2024”, according to the ministry.

The ministry explained that a penalty of SAR10,000 will be imposed on all individuals, including citizens, residents and visitors who are caught in the geographical areas without a Hajj permit.

In addition, non-citizens who are arrested will be deported and banned from entering Saudi Arabia for a period stipulated under the law.

The ministry also stressed the importance of complying with Hajj rules and instructions, with offenders facing double fines for repeated offences.

“This is to ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims in performing their worship remains a priority,“ it said.

Saudi Arabian government law stipulates that violation of Hajj rules and instructions can lead to imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to SAR50,000.

The vehicle used when an offence was committed will be confiscated.

Individuals transporting offenders, if expatriates, will be deported after the execution of the sentence and prohibited from entering Saudi Arabia for a period set by the law, in addition to facing the risk of a double fine.