Saudi tourism authority reaffirms Kingdom’s dedication to Malaysian travellers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) presented a range of initiatives during its trade roadshow at the Westin Kuala Lumpur which opened on March 4, featuring 18 stakeholders, including destination management companies, hotels, transportation partners, and travel agents.

In its statement, the STA declared that this strategic initiative is geared towards tapping into the leisure segment, reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s dedication to Malaysian travelers and inviting the world to explore the diverse offerings within the kingdom.

“This marks a significant milestone in Saudi’s commitment to welcoming global visitors, aligning with Saudi’s Vision 2030, which anticipates welcoming 150 million annual visitors by the end of the decade.

“Notably, Saudi has established itself as the fastest growing destination by UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organisation) as (current) international arrivals increased by 156 per cent compared to 2019,” it said.

According to STA, visiting Saudi Arabia has now become more accessible than ever, especially for Malaysians, as Malaysia is one of the 63 countries eligible for their e-visa programme.

The statement noted that Malaysian passport holders with existing United Kingdom, Schengen, or United States visit visas are also eligible for Saudi Arabia’s e-visa and visa on arrival.

“In addition, the recently launched 96-hour Stopover Visa grants visitors travelling with SAUDI and Flynas the opportunity to spend up to 96 hours in the country before continuing their onward journey, making Saudi the perfect stopover destination for Malaysian travellers,” it said.

The statement highlighted that in the past year alone, the airline has expanded its capacity to over 700,000 seats, encompassing three major carriers—Air Asia X, Malaysia Airlines, and SAUDIA—with additional plans to enhance frequency to meet the escalating demand.

At the roadshow, STA also revealed the launch of upgraded Umrah+ packages designed specifically for Malaysian pilgrims, accessible through the Nusuk platform, with streamlined e-visa application processes offering meticulously curated experiences.

STA highlighted that Saudi Arabia provides a diverse tourism experience, catering to the preferences of every Malaysian traveler, whether it be in culture, heritage, or nature, exploration, historical wonders, and exclusive events and festivals.

The roadshow is open until March 10. For more information about Saudi Arabia’s tourism offerings, visit the official website at https://www.visitsaudi.com/. - Bernama