Search operations underway for two men feared drowned in Kota Bharu, Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: Search and rescue operations are underway for two men feared drowned in two separate locations, at Sultan Yahya Petra Bridge, here and in Kampung Kutan, Tumpat, this morning.

Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department director Zainal Madasin said the first case involved a man in his 30s who was believed to have jumped from the bridge at 9.46 am while the second case involved a male villager in his 50s whose boat capsized at 10.17 am.

A total of 12 personnel from the Kota Darul Naim fire and rescue station and a water rescue team from Pengkalan Chepa were mobilised to search for the bridge victim, while 13 personnel from the Wakat Bharu fire and rescue station and a water rescue team from Pengkalan Kubor are searching for the boat victim, he told reporters at the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department’s 2024 Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed receiving a report of a man, 28, jumping off the Sultan Yahya Petra Bridge here at 10.48 am.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said a search and rescue team made of police, fire and rescue department and civil defence force personnel were mobilised to the location.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was riding a motorcycle alone from Tumpat to Kota Bharu and was believed to have jumped into the river.

“The authorities have started the operation at the location of the incident and urge the public not to speculate and to respect the victim’s family’s privacy,” he said in a statement today.